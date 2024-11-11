Wires

Haiti's main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US embassy says

Haiti's main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US embassy says.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 11, 2024 at 7:25PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US embassy says.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike

A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike.

Wires

Haiti's main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US embassy says

Wires

Kansas stays No. 1 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll, Alabama, UConn, Gonzaga, Auburn next, St. John's back in rankings