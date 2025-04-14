Haiti's government announces 'war budget' as town after town falls to gangs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Haiti's government announced Monday that it approved what it called a ''war budget'' of $275,000 aimed at alleviating the country's crisis as gang violence surges.
Nearly 40% of the money will go toward Haiti's police and military ''to fight the armed groups that threaten national stability,'' while nearly 20% will go to fortify the border it shares with the Dominican Republic, Haiti's transitional presidential council said in a statement.
Another 16% will go to social programs including those focused on education, health and humanitarian assistance.
The council said that the special budget reflects the state's commitment to act decisively and target the country's growing insecurity.
The additional money, however, is not expected to alleviate the lack of resources hitting a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police that is struggling to help local authorities quell gang violence.
The announcement comes as gangs that control at least 85% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, continue to attack communities surrounding it.
Recently, a powerful gang coalition known as Viv Ansanm took control of the towns of Mirebalais and Saut'd'Eau in Haiti's central region, according to the National Human Rights Defense Network, a local group.
It noted that police officers at the Mirebalais police station and local prison fled during the attacks.