Haiti's first domestic flight takes off since gangs halted commercial air travel last year

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's first commercial flight in seven months took off Thursday from the capital and headed to the northern city of Cap-Haitien, where excited passengers hoped to reunite with friends, relatives and business associates.
The Sunrise Airways flight of 19 passengers was the first such flight departing from Port-au-Prince since gang violence halted the airport's operations in November. So far, only domestic flights are resuming, with no timetable yet for international ones.
''It's been over a year since I've traveled,'' James Jean-Charles said. ''The country is infested with gangs. You can't go by road.''
Jean-Charles, 41, smiled wide when he explained he was going to visit his parents and cousins in the coastal city after struggling to stay in touch with them via phone because of poor connectivity.
Inside the Guy Malary terminal, which is used for domestic flights, people gathered around a restaurant serving coffee, goat, chicken and plantains.
Awaiting Sunrise Airway's second flight of the day was Garry Jean-Pierre, a computer technician.
''I finally found a way to get there and not lose the contracts I had,'' he said of his upcoming trip to Cap-Haitien.
It's been a year since he last visited, but it never crossed his mind to travel by road, where gang members are known to open fire randomly on vehicles.