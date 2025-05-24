Haitians with HIV defy stigma as they publicly denounce USAID cuts and dwindling medication

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A video showing dozens of people marching toward the office of Haiti's prime minister elicited gasps from some viewers as it circulated recently on social media. The protesters, who were HIV positive, did not conceal their faces — a rare occurrence in a country where the virus is still heavily stigmatized.
''Call the minister of health! We are dying!'' the group chanted.
The protesters risked being shunned by society to warn that Haiti is running out of HIV medication just months after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump slashed more than 90% of USAID's foreign aid contracts and $60 billion in overall aid across the globe.
At a hospital near the northern city of Cap-Haitien, Dr. Eugene Maklin said he struggles to share that reality with his more than 550 HIV patients.
''It's hard to explain to them, to tell them that they're not going to find medication,'' he said. ''It's like a suicide.''
'We can't stay silent'
More than 150,000 people in Haiti have HIV or AIDS, according to official estimates, although nonprofits believe the number is much higher.
David Jeune, a 46-year-old hospital community worker, is among them. He became infected 19 years ago after having unprotected sex. ''I was scared to let people know because they would point their finger at you, saying you are infecting others with AIDS,'' he said.