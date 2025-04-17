Haitians face record hunger as gang violence grips country in throes of economic crisis

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — More than half of Haiti's population is expected to experience severe hunger through June, and another 8,400 people living in makeshift shelters are projected to starve, according to a new report released this week.
Relentless gang violence and an ongoing economic collapse is to blame, according to an analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a multi-partner U.N. initiative that analyzes food insecurity and malnutrition around the world.
It noted that the number of those facing severe hunger increased by more than 300,000 people to some 5.7 million since last year.
Among those going hungry is Jackie Jean-Jacques, his wife and their three sons, who lost their home to gang violence and have lived in a crowded makeshift shelter for more than a year.
''There are days where the kids have to live on sugar water and bread,'' he said. ''It hurts me to see that.''
Jean-Jacques, 52, used to work as a bus driver but could no longer afford to rent the bus or buy gasoline. Besides, he worries that one day gangs would open fire on his public transportation vehicle like they have on others.
Meanwhile, his wife sells small items like plastic cups and lunch boxes on the street.
''This is not enough to feed us,'' he said.