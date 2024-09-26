Haiti says it supports a UN peacekeeping mission to fight the country's violent gangs

The U.N.'s 2004-2017 peacekeeping mission was marred by allegations of sexual assault by its troops and staffers and claims that peacekeepers from Nepal introduced cholera into Haiti's largest river in October 2010 through sewage runoff from their base. The U.N. has since acknowledged it played a role in the epidemic and that it did not do enough to help fight it, but it has not specifically acknowledged it introduced the disease. The epidemic killed nearly 10,000 people.