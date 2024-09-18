SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Haiti creates provisional electoral council as country prepares to hold elections for the first time since 2016.
Haiti creates provisional electoral council as country prepares to hold elections for the first time since 2016
Haiti creates provisional electoral council as country prepares to hold elections for the first time since 2016.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 at 7:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.