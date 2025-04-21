Haiti could face 'total chaos' without more international support, UN envoy warns

UNITED NATIONS — The top U.N. official in Haiti sounded an alarm to the U.N. Security Council on Monday that escalating gang violence is liable to lead the Caribbean nation to ''a point of no return.''
María Isabel Salvador warned that ''Haiti could face total chaos'' without increased funding and support for the operation of the Kenya-led multinational force helping Haiti's police to tackle the gangs' expanding violence into areas beyond the capital, Port-Au-Prince.
Most recently, she said, gangs seized the city of Mirebalais in central Haiti and during the attack over 500 prisoners were freed. It was the fifth prison break in under a year, ''part of a deliberate effort to entrench dominance, dismantle institutions and instill fear.''
Haiti's police, supported by the armed forces and the Kenya-led force, were overwhelmed by the scale and duration of the violence, the U.N. special representative said..
The gangs have grown in power since the July 7, 2021, assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and are now estimated to control 85% of the capital and are moving into surrounding areas. Haiti has not had a president since then.
The U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police arrived in Haiti last year to help local authorities quell gang violence, but the mission remains understaffed and underfunded, with only about 40% of the 2,500 personnel originally envisioned.
Salvador said that in February and March alone, 1,086 people were killed and 383 injured. In addition, according to the U.N. migration office, over 60,000 Haitians were displaced in the past two months, adding to 1 million already displaced by December. ''These figures are expected to rise,'' she said.
Earlier this month, the leader of Haiti's transitional presidential council, Fritz Alphonse Jean, tried to allay surging alarm among Haitians over the rampant gang violence by acknowledging that the country has ''become hell for everyone.'' He promised new measures to stop the bloodshed.