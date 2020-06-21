Gunmen unleashed a torrent of bullets in a crowded block early Sunday in Minneapolis’ Uptown area, killing one person and wounding 11 others in one of the city’s most violent shootings in recent memory.

The gunfire sent terrified bar patrons and revelers in the area, newly crowded on what for many establishments was the first weekend open after weeks of COVID-19 closings, diving for cover, unsure of what was unfolding. Bystanders and police officers rushed to help the wounded and to get people to safety.

The victim who died was a man, police said. The 11 survivors, all adults, were scattered at area hospitals with “various severity levels of injuries,” police said.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called the mayhem “tragic and senseless violence” and said the FBI and state agencies will assist his department as it deals with the recent surge in shootings around the city.

“We have seen unfortunately in the past several months an uptick in violent crime in Minneapolis, and we are certainly doing our best to address that,” the chief said at a news conference. “This is going to take more than just the Minneapolis Police Department.

“The numbers we are seeing are truly ... a public health crisis.”

Arradondo said “we absolutely do have several leads” on suspects, but no arrests had been announced by Sunday afternoon. The police chief also said the overnight violence had no connection to the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Arradondo said Mayor Jacob Frey is looking at the need to reimpose a curfew in hopes of keeping people safe on city streets. Curfews were used in the wake of Floyd’s death. However, Arradondo put little weight on such a move having much success.

“A curfew doesn’t stop an individual from wanting to place a gun in their hands and cause harm to community,” he said.

The violence began about 12:37 a.m. Sunday during a large gathering in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue, according to police spokesman John Elder. He said officers found multiple victims and learned that others had left the scene in “private vehicles.”

Several ambulances were summoned to care for the wounded.

The area, known for its bars and boisterous nightlife, had been bustling the past few nights as several businesses reopened. Hennepin Avenue had been partly blocked off to accommodate the large crowds.

A Facebook Live video posted by K.G. Wilson, a longtime peace activist, showed the shooting’s chaotic aftermath, with bystanders tending to several victims sitting on a curb in the popular entertainment district on the city’s south side. The scene was awash in flashing blue and red lights. At one point in the footage, a police officer and a bystander are seen carrying an injured person to a waiting ambulance.

On Sunday, business owners and citizens in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue swept up glass from windows shattered by bullets and hosed blood off the sidewalk. A few flower bouquets had been laid at the site of the most intense gunfire, and people came by both to gawk and to pray.

Wilson returned to the area Sunday, still shaken by what he had seen and how close the bullets had come to him.

“I woke up this morning in tears,” he said as he stood outside Hoban Korean BBQ, where boards covered two windows that had been shot out. “I’m heartbroken by what I saw ... it almost took my life.”

Chief Arradondo praised not only his own officers for “responding very courageously into the sound of shots fired,” but bystanders as well for how quickly they gave aid to the wounded amid the chaos.

“We saw officers and we saw community members rushing to aid those victims, to assist them to get to EMS personnel,” he said. “I do believe ... we saw humanity last night. And that really and truly inspires me, and it says there is hope here in our city, and it will remain in our city.”

Hours after the shooting Sunday, Alyssa Tyson was pacing nervously outside HCMC while her 23-year-old daughter, Taija, was inside for treatment after being shot twice. One bullet had ripped through her leg, striking her femur bone, while another had grazed her arm, according to her mother.

Alyssa Tyson said that her daughter, who works as a personal care assistant, had gone to Uptown with a male companion, who had also been shot, with a bullet passing close to his spine.

Tyson said she had been fast asleep, after celebrating her birthday the day before, when her son called to say that Taija had been shot, she said. Moments later, another concerned call came, and then another. After throwing on some clothes, she raced down to the downtown hospital from her suburban home, she said.

“The young lady who was with my daughter said it was, like, 80 shots,” she said.

She said she was shocked to hear how many people were shot.

“I’m just pretty much speechless,” she said. “That’s a lot of people’s lives that are about to be changed, and for one person, that’s no more Christmases, no more birthdays.”

Violence up; reasons unclear

The shooting was one of several across the city since Saturday afternoon — in all, 19 people have been struck by gunfire in that span, police say.

The incidents continued a rash of gun violence since the unrest over the police killing of Floyd last month, with more than 90 people shot in Minneapolis since May 26.

Criminologists have noted similar patterns in other cities — most recently Baltimore, which saw violent crime rise in the wake of a controversial police killing — offering a variety of possible explanations, from eroded police legitimacy to officers pulling back on their duties because of the intense public backlash.

After a homicide earlier in the week, Elder, the MPD spokesman, scoffed at the suggestion that officers were showing less initiative.

“That is categorically false,” he said. “Our officers are still responding to calls, they are still addressing calls, and the fact that anybody would think that there is a stand-down order or some sort of work stoppage, that is patently false.”

He said the surge in shootings coincided with the start of the crime-heavy summer months.

Sunday’s mass shooting was one of the most violent in recent city history. Earlier this month, seven people were shot, one fatally, when a brawl in a north Minneapolis bar spilled outside and then escalated into gunfire.

In 2014, nine people were shot inside the since-shuttered 400 Soundbar nightclub downtown. One of the victims, a 27-year-old man, later died in a crime that remains officially unsolved. Two years later, seven people were injured and one was killed when someone sprayed gunfire on a North Side block where a gang vigil was taking place.

In the city’s deadliest mass shooting, a gunman burst into Accent Signage Systems in 2012 and fatally shot six people before turning the gun on himself.