Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo share the 3rd-round lead in the Chevron Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Haeran Ryu capped a front-nine run in the Chevron Championship with a chip-in birdie on the ninth hole, then held on in tricky wind conditions Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Mao Saigo.
On a gusty, sunny day at The Club at Carlton Woods in the first women's major tournament of the year, Ryu parred the final nine holes for a 4-under 68. Saigo followed with 69 to match Ryu at 9-under 207.
''The back nine was so challenging for me because the wind started a little more stronger and the pin positions were so tough,'' Ryu said. ''And my putter — almost in the hole but always go next to the hole and then make some easy pars. But, yeah, it was so hard today.''
Ryu opened with a 65 on Thursday for share of the lead with Yan Liu, then shot a 74 to fall two strokes back. On Saturday, after a bogey on the third hole, she birdied No. 4 and ran off four straight on Nos. 6-9. The 24-year-old South Korean player has two LPGA Tour victories.
Saigo is winless on the LPGA Tour. The 23-year-old Japanese player was the tour's rookie of the year last season.
''I just need to focus on my golf game, just one by one,'' Saigo said. ''And not only golf game, but try to control my mental, too.''
Saigo parred the last five holes after chipping in for birdie on the par-5 13th to get to 9 under. She also chipped in for birdie on No. 6.
''The course condition was pretty hard here today, so it was pretty difficult to make birdies, so I kind of struggled,'' Saigo said. ''Two of them were chip-in birdies from outside, so I was pretty lucky.''