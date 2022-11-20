Tap the bookmark to save this article.

RENO, Nev. — Jake Haener threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of 1-yard TDs and Fresno State beat Nevada 41-14 Saturday night to win the West division title an clinch a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

Fresno State (7-4, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), which has won six consecutive games following a four-game skid, plays at Mountain division champion Boise State for the conference title on Dec. 3.

Nevada (2-9, 0-7) has lost nine games in a row, tied for the longest losing streak in program history. The Wolf Pack lost its first nine games in 1964.

Jalen Moreno-Cropped had seven receptions for 136 yards and Jordan Mims added 19 carries for 156 yards rushing and a TD for Fresno State.

Dylan Lynch kicked a 35-yard field goal late in the third quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 27-0 lead.

Dalevon Campbell finished with three receptions for 120 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown for Nevada 38 seconds later.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2