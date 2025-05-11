Hack-A-Robinson? Knicks fans cheer their big man through his free-throw shooting woes

NEW YORK — Mitchell Robinson looked so crushed by one airball on a free throw that he had his head in his hands early in Game 3 on Saturday.
The Boston Celtics continued with their strategy of fouling the dismal free throw shooter intentionally and kept on doing it long after it seemed necessary, sending the New York Knicks backup center to the line even with a 29-point lead in the second half.
Robinson finished 4 for 12, a big reason why the Knicks shot just 68.6% from the line in their 115-93 loss that cut their lead in the series to 2-1.
Fans at Madison Square Garden tried to encourage Robinson through his struggles, standing and cheering when he went to the line for what became his fifth straight miss to open the game and then giving him a loud ovation after he made the second.
''It's a tough position to be in, especially mentally. But you've got to encourage,'' Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said. ''Everyone has each other's back regardless. No matter what happens, we're going to win together, we're going to lose together. We're going to go through that together.''
Robinson did not speak to reporters after the game.
The strategy of fouling poor free throw shooters is commonly known as Hack-A-Shaq, because it was frequently used against Shaquille O'Neal to capitalize on his struggles during an otherwise dominant Hall of Fame career.
Many fans hate it because of all the stoppages it causes, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is a clear believer. He went to it early Saturday and even had one of his players grab Robinson near midcourt with a 92-63 cushion and 2:34 remaining in the third quarter.