Hack-A-Robinson? Knicks fans cheer their big man through his free-throw shooting woes

Robinson has always had good shooting touch around the basket — he's made 70% of his shots from the field in his seven-year career and even led the NBA at 74.2% in 2019-20. But the foul line has been a struggle. The 7-footer doesn't bend his knees on his attempts and shoots line drives, rather than arching shots with a soft touch that might bounce on the rim and fall in. He's made just 52% of his attempts for his career.