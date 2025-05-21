Habitat loss and climate change make it tough to be an amphibian. Some humans are helping

HONEOYE, N.Y. — On a rainy March evening, John Bateman puts on his boots and a headlamp and heads to a wetland cut through by a busy road. As he walks, he scans the pavement for spring peepers, toads, salamanders and newts making their slow way as they migrate to new habitat each spring, and leans down occasionally to help guide one across.
It's a small act that makes a big difference for these amphibians, who need different habitats for different stages of their life cycle — sometimes wetlands, sometimes drier uplands. Roads often separate these habitats, and migrating amphibians can get squished.
They already face challenges from habitat lost to development. That's especially true for vernal pools, the small pools that show up each spring in forested ecosystems as snow melt and rainwater collect at low points on the ground. These pools hold water as late as July, and provide essential breeding habitat for amphibians like salamanders and frogs.
Larger wetlands can enjoy federal protections, but not the vernal pools, which are too small and temporary.
''Unfortunately, with urban sprawl and development, a lot of the forests are being cleared for new housing developments as people move out of the cities and into the suburbs," said Bateman, a professor of environmental conservation and horticulture at Finger Lakes Community College. "When they clear these forest habitats, vernal pools are going to be buried and become new houses, condominiums, and neighborhoods.''
