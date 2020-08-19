The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in New Brighton has doubled in size, a move that could end up increasing the store’s sales to $1.5 million annually.

Diane Patiuk of Roseville found herself at the store Tuesday doing what mothers do.

“Finding things for our children,” she said. “My daughter’s new apartment doesn’t have room for a full-sized dining table so I found this drop leaf table for only $35.”

Weekday ventures at ReStore and other retailers are becoming more common since coronavirus modified people’s lives with stay-at-home work or other changes, said Pete O’Keefe, ReStore’s director.

“People aren’t running errands just on the weekends anymore,” he said.

The store added 14,000 square feet after a neighboring tenant close, making it the 30th largest out of more than 1,000 ReStores in the country. The resale stores’ proceeds go to help build Habitat for Humanity homes.

The New Brighton furniture department has expanded with areas for items such as lighting, plumbing, lumber and trim, appliances and paint. With a storefront that now faces County Road D, it also has a higher profile and a much larger parking lot.

“Our shoppers are excited to see the new space, and they’re especially happy to see how much new product we have like furniture and lighting,” O’Keefe said.

He called the added space a game changer for the retailer.

The store now looks more like a traditional home improvement retailer with a racetrack layout, a dedicated loading zone, a prominent checkout counter and improved LED lighting. On Tuesday afternoon, the store was steadily busy with several customers waiting in a socially distant checkout line.

Patiuk said the expansion was “fantastic.”

“It’s bright, airy and clean,” she said. “I have good luck finding things here.”

Sisters Terrie Terhark of Maplewood and Anna Sternquist of Oakdale bought ceramic tile, mortar and a bird feeder. “I love the new expansion,” said Terhark. “It’s a lot better than the former smaller store.”

To entice shoppers back into the showrooms, all merchandise except a few red tagged items are discounted 20% through Labor Day.

While the majority of donations are from individuals, there also are inventory overloads, samples and returns from local hardware stores, building supply companies, contractors and other retailers. Several large pieces of furniture from Minneapolis-based furniture retailer Blu Dot were on the floor Tuesday.

Habitat for Humanity, which supports low-income families to build or buy their first home, builds five homes a year with proceeds from the local ReStores in New Brighton and Minneapolis, and the nonprofit helps more than 110 families with monetary donations to purchase a home.

ReStore remains one of the only thrifts in the Twin Cities that still pick up furniture and large, working appliances in the seven-county metro at no charge. To fill the larger new store, a third truck was added for picking up donations. Seventy percent of ReStore’s revenue comes from picked-up donations.

“With people spending a lot more time at home due to COVID, we’re picking up more dining room tables and desks as people reassess their needs,” said donations manager Robin Henrichsen. “But we don’t take toilets anymore. Nobody buys them.”