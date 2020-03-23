NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Gilead Sciences Inc., down 65 cents to $72.61.

The biotechnology company suspended emergency access to its experimental coronavirus drug because of overwhelming demand.

H&R Block Inc., down 70 cents to $12.38.

The Internal Revenue Service delayed the tax filing deadline to July 15.

PG&E Corp., up 90 cents to $8.12.

The troubled utility is close to resolving an issue with California over its bankruptcy deal.

Danaher Corp., down $2.42 to $121.39.

The company's molecular diagnostics unit gained emergency authorization for its test for the virus behind COVID-19.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.59 to $18.08.

Bond yields continued to fall, which limits banks lucrative interest on mortgages and other loans.

Macy's Inc., down $1.21 to $4.81.

The department store operator faces a severe hit to sales as authorities order the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Avis Budget Group Inc., up $2.42 to $13.40.

The car rental company pulled its financial forecasts and said it will cut costs as business slumps because of the virus pandemic.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 24 cents to $3.81.

The pharmaceutical company is ramping up production of an antimalarial drug that could be effective against COVID-19.