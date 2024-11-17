Wires

Gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi, who trained multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions, has died at 82

Gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi, who trained multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions, has died at 82.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 17, 2024 at 12:59AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi, who trained multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions, has died at 82.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi, who trained multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions, has died at 82

Gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi, who trained multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions, has died at 82.

Wires

In their final meeting, Xi Jinping tells Biden that 'China is ready to work with a new U.S. administration'

Wires

President-elect Trump names Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary