Sports

Guzan has 7 saves, Atlanta beats Cincinnati 4-2 to snap eight-game winless streak

Derrick Williams, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz each scored their first goal of the season on Sunday night to help Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 and snap an eight-game winless streak.

The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 1:32AM

ATLANTA — Derrick Williams, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz each scored their first goal of the season on Sunday night to help Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 and snap an eight-game winless streak.

Atlanta (3-7-5) won for the first time since it beat New York City FC 4-3 on March 29.

Brad Guzan had seven saves for Atlanta.

Slisz scored in the 66th minute to give Atlanta a 3-1 lead. Saba Lobjanidze played a corner kick to the back post, where Williams headed back to in front of the net and Slisz tapped the finish inside the front post.

Alexey Miranchuk played a ball-in on a free kick the Williams redirected into the net from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 16th minute. Fortune scored on a one-touch finish off a cross played by Lobjanidze that somehow slipped through three defenders to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the 20th.

Miles Robinson headed home a corner kick played in by Evander in the 48th minute and Gerardo Valenzuela scored on a sliding first-touch finish off a cross by Lukas Engel in the 70th for Cincinnati. Roman Celantano had two saves.

Cincinnati (9-4-2), which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped, had 59% possession and outshot Atlanta 27-12, 9-6 on target.

Jamal Thiaré capped the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Cincinnati and Atlanta played to a 2-2 tie on March 22.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Kyle Larson crashes again at Coca-Cola 600 ending disappointing day in bid to run 'The Double'

Kyle Larson's day went from bad to worse Sunday night at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, leaving the talented young driver unsure if he will attempt to run ''The Double'' again.

Sports

Alonso ends HR drought and Mets overcome Ohtani's leadoff shot in 3-1 win over Dodgers

Sports

Guzan has 7 saves, Atlanta beats Cincinnati 4-2 to snap eight-game winless streak