Guyana's army chief says Venezuelans participating in Essequibo vote risk arrest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Guyana's defense chief warned on Wednesday that any residents who participate in upcoming elections organized by neighboring Venezuela over a disputed region will be charged with treason and other felony crimes.
''If anyone participates or takes any similar action, it will amount to support for a passive coup,'' Brig. Gen. Omar Khan told The Associated Press. ''Anything along those lines will speak to a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.''
The May 25 election organized by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is the latest step in a push to annex the Essequibo region, which Venezuela has long claimed as its own.
Venezuelans living in Guyana who become involved in Sunday's elections could also face arrest and deportation, Khan added.
Nearly 100,000 people of direct or indirect Venezuelan ancestry currently live in Guyana, according to Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud.
''Shouldn't this reality give all Guyanese a cause to be alert? People's vigilance is equivalent to people's power and defense,'' Persaud said in a recent social media post.
The Essequibo region represents two-thirds of Guyana and is rich in gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources. It also is located close to massive offshore oil deposits, with current production averaging some 650,000 barrels daily.
On Sunday, Venezuelans will head to the polls to elect governors and lawmakers, as well as officials who would supposedly administer the Essequibo region.