Sally Wingert, left, appeared with Sarah Agnew and Joy Dolo in "Twelfth Night" last winter at the Guthrie Theater. /Dan Norman

Some of the biggest names ever to perform at the Guthrie Theater will return, online, for a benefit.

Sally Wingert hosts the 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1 shindig, which is free but requires reservations. She'll introduce a performance by Santino Fontana, who was a memorable "Hamlet" at the G and is the current Tony Award-winning best actor for musical "Tootsie," as well as cameos by John Carroll Lynch, a former company member whose TV and movies include "The Americans," "The Founder" and directorial debut "Lucky," "His Girl Friday" star Courtney B. Vance, "Leon and Lena (& lenz)" actor Don Cheadle and "Nice Fish" co-creator Mary Rylance, an Oscar and three-time Tony Award recipient.

More recent Guthrie actors also signed up to perform, including Regina Marie Williams, Meghan Kreidler and Ryan Colbert. Funds raised during the benefit will go to the theater, which plans to reopen in March with a production of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Sweat." To register for the benefit, which will include an auction, go to guthrietheater.org/benefit.