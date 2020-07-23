A Lynn Nottage play that had its world premiere at the Guthrie Theater last summer has a date with Broadway.

The comedy, set at a Pennsylvania sandwich shop whose employees have recently been released from prison, was known as “Floyd’s” when it played here last summer. The Guthrie commission is a companion to Nottage’s “Sweat,” which won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for drama and was scheduled to have opened this weekend at the Guthrie. (Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its run has been delayed to March 2021.)

Second Stage Theater has announced they’re restaging the play, again with director Kate Whoriskey, but lists it as “a new play” with no title. Whatever it ends up being called, it is scheduled to play at Broadway’s smallest house, the Hayes Theater, in the fall of 2021.