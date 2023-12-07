Gustavus Adolphus wide receiver Jake Breitbach is one of five finalists for the 2023 Gagliardi Trophy.

The other finalists for the award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding football player in Division III, are Wartburg linebacker Owen Grover, Trinity quarterback Tucker Horn, North Central (Ill.) quarterback Luke Lehnen and Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 15.

Breitbach, a senior from Golden Valley who played at Armstrong High School, was the MIAC offensive player of the year. He finished the season with 110 receptions for 1,599 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was second in all NCAA Divisions (FBS, FCS, DII, DIII) for receiving yards per game (159.9), receptions per game (11.0), and total receiving yards.

Established in 1993, the Gagliardi Trophy (named after John Gagliardi, head coach of Carroll College 1949 to 1952 and Saint John's from 1953 to 2012) is presented each year to an outstanding player in Division III football. Five MIAC players have received the honor. St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann was the last MIAC player to win the award, in 2018.