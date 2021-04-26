Gunshots were fired Monday morning at Plymouth Middle School, and no injuries have been reported, police said.

The Spanish Immersion school for sixth- through eight-grade students is part of the Robbinsdale School District and is located just west of Hwy. 169 at N. 10011 36th Av.

The shots were reported to police about 8:45 a.m., said department spokeswoman Emilie Kastner.

District and police officials intend to brief the news media later Monday morning outside the school.

The district said in a statement that "we are aware of a serious incident at Plymouth Middle School this morning. All students are safe, however, the school remains in lockdown."

District spokeswoman Toya Stewart Downey said before the media briefing that "we are still in fact-gathering mode."

The district directed families wishing to pick up students to go to the east parking lot of nearby Armstrong High School for reunification. But until then, the students have not been released as of 10:40 a.m., Steward Downey said.

"Please do not call the school at this time," the district statement advised.

There were many parents outside the high school and on cellphones less than 2 hours after the gunfire.

Star Tribune staff writer Mara Klecker contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482