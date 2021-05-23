Police responding to a car crash in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday morning said they found a dead man with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Officers were called to the intersection of 6th Street and 4th Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a car crash involving a vehicle that had rolled over.

John Elder, a spokesman for Minneapolis police, said officers found three people in one of the vehicles "with an adult male trapped in the backseat area." Firefighters extricated the man, placed him in an ambulance and "located gunshot wounds on his body." He was dead, the police department said.

A "preliminary investigation" indicates the man was shot near the 2300 block of 4th Street North in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood and people in the car were trying to take him to the hospital for treatment, Elder said in the release.

Another passenger in the car was transported to HCMC with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the shooting, police said. No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

The Hennepin County medical examiner will release the name of the man who died, along with a ruling on the precise cause and nature of his death.

The shooting happened during an especially violent weekend in Minneapolis. At least three other people were killed and 12 wounded Friday and Saturday.

-LIZ NAVRATIL