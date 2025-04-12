Gunner Stockton strengthens hold on Georgia starting quarterback job with strong spring practice

ATHENS, Ga. — Carson Beck's decision to transfer to Miami opened the door for Gunner Stockton to take over as Georgia's starting quarterback.
Stockton's status as Georgia's next option was confirmed when he took over for the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff following Beck's season-ending elbow surgery. Stockton, a junior, held off a challenge from redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi to retain the starting role in spring practice, which ended Saturday.
Coach Kirby Smart said Saturday Stockton improved in the spring with his ''confidence, understanding the offense.''
Running back Cash Jones, a senior, said Stockton's biggest area of improvement is ''decision-making with his reads. I think he did a great job with that.''
Following Saturday's G-Day scrimmage at Sanford Stadium, Smart said Stockton ''has done a very good job with his feet and his legs. He made plays with his legs today. Ryan did, too. They are both good athletes who can extend plays.''
Stockton's role as the starter was confirmed when he took the field with the first-team offense. The junior completed 16 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the scrimmage.
''I just saw how resilient Gunner is,'' said linebacker Raylen Wilson. ''I just love how tough Gunner is. He never gets discouraged and that's my favorite thing about him.''
Puglisi started with the second-team offense but also was given a series with the starters. In that series, Puglisi showed his arm talent when he completed each of his three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a scoring pass with an interception while leading the second-team offense.