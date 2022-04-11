MEXICO CITY — Gunmen burst into a home just north of Mexico City and killed eight members of a family, including four children.
Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders the capital, said the shootings occurred in the township of Tultepec, just north of the capital.
The shootings happened between late Sunday and early Monday. Seven people died at the scene, and one woman died late at a hospital.
There was no immediate information on a possible motive, but Tultepec is known for its fireworks workshops, both legal and illegal.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
US orders consular to leave Shanghai amid COVID outbreak
The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
World
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave the bodies of Mariupol's people "carpeted through the streets."
World
Brazil election body invites EU observers for October's vote
Brazil's electoral authority said Monday that it has for the first time invited European Union representatives to observe upcoming elections.
World
UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine's children have fled homes
Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia's invasion, and the United Nations has verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, though the number is almost certainly much higher, the U.N. children's agency said Monday.
World
Old-style government practices seen in Mexican recall vote
Analysts in Mexico said Monday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's successful push to hold the weekend's recall vote could, paradoxically, leave Mexico's democracy weaker.