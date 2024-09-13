Wires

Gunmen kill 14 Shiite people in central Afghanistan in one of the deadliest attacks in the country this year

By The Associated Press

September 13, 2024 at 11:30AM

ISLAMABAD — Gunmen kill 14 Shiite people in central Afghanistan in one of the deadliest attacks in the country this year.

