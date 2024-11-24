World

Gunmen in southeast Mexico open fire in a bar killing 6 and injuring 5 as violence spirals

Gunmen opened fire early Sunday at a bar in southeast Mexico, killing six people and injuring at least five others, according to local media reports.

The Associated Press
November 24, 2024 at 5:48PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Gunmen opened fire early Sunday at a bar in southeast Mexico, killing six people and injuring at least five others, according to local media reports.

The shooting took place in the coastal province of Tabasco, which is struggling with a recent increase in violence.

Public Safety Secretary Omar García Harfuch said on X that the shooting happened in Villahermosa and that federal authorities are working with local officials to help solve the crime.

No arrests were reported, and it wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Videos posted on social media show people fleeing the bar while some survivors stayed with the victims as police arrived.

Sunday's attack was the latest violent incident to occur as a new president inherits a whirlwind of violence.

Earlier this month, gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring 13. The attack took place in the historic city center of Querétaro in a region that until recently had long been spared the violence seen in neighboring states like Guerrero.

