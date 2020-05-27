PARIS — A man shot three people to death at a quarry in western France on Wednesday and then shot himself, police said.
The alleged attacker was hospitalized, and the details and motive of the attack in the town of Saint-Verant were unclear, a gendarme spokesman said. The spokesman was not authorized to be quoted by name.
French television LCI and radio Europe-1 reported that the man burst into a meeting at the quarry and opened fire. It was not immediately known if the man had any connection to the quarry or the victims.
Such shootings are relatively rare in France.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two officers caught on tape in death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Gunman kills 3 at French quarry, wounds self with gunshot
A man shot three people to death at a quarry in western France on Wednesday and then shot himself, police said.
World
US indicts ex-Venezuelan lawmaker linked with Maduro
U.S. authorities filed charges Wednesday against a former Venezuelan lawmaker linked with President Nicolás Maduro accusing him of narco-terrorism and weapons crimes.
National
Pompeo says Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has notified Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China, setting the stage for U.S. to withdraw the former British colony's preferential trade and financial status it has enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule 23 years ago.
World
Canada judge rules Huawei CFO's extradition case can proceed
A Canadian judge ruled Wednesday the U.S. extradition case against a senior Huawei executive can proceed to the next stage, a decision that is expected to further harm relations between China and Canada.
World
Mexico president to resume travel, fly commercial next week
Just hours after Mexican health officials reported record numbers of deaths and new coronavirus infections, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he will resume his travel schedule next week, flying commercial to the beach destination of Cancun.