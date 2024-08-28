WASHINGTON — Gunman in the Trump shooting searched for Trump and Biden events but saw July rally as 'target of opportunity,' FBI says.
Gunman in the Trump shooting searched for Trump and Biden events but saw July rally as 'target of opportunity,' FBI says
Gunman in the Trump shooting searched for Trump and Biden events but saw July rally as 'target of opportunity,' FBI says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 5:43PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Nvidia reports earnings that top Wall Street expectations, revenue up 122% from a year ago.