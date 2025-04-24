Gunman in 2022 mass shooting at suburban Chicago July Fourth parade to be sentenced in court

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The man who admitted to a 2022 mass shooting at a suburban Chicago Independence Day parade was set to be sentenced Thursday, a day after survivors and witnesses gave emotional testimony about how their lives have changed since he killed seven people and hurt dozens more.
Robert E. Crimo III, 24, changed his plea to guilty last month, mere moments before the start of his trial. His case has progressed slowly, in part because of his erratic behavior. That history continued Wednesday when he refused to attend court despite a judge's previous warnings that the case would proceed without him.
Keely Roberts, whose 8-year-old son Cooper Roberts was the youngest person wounded and is paralyzed from the waist down, called Crimo ''cowardly'' for not attending.
''You will not hear my grief,'' she said. ''You are now irrelevant.''
Some survivors called Crimo a ''monster'' while another cited their faith in forgiving him. Many described feeling empty or facing deep sadness since the shooting. Some no longer attend public gatherings.
Crimo is certain to spend the rest of his life behind bars. He pleaded guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each person killed — and 48 counts of attempted murder. Each first-degree murder count carries a maximum life sentence in Illinois.
But even in his absence, prosecutors made sure Crimo's own words about the attack took center stage ahead of Judge Victoria Rossetti's sentencing decision.
They used the first day of the hearing to reveal parts of the trove of evidence prepared for trial, including key parts of Crimo's videotaped confession.