APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun.

Police said in a statement that officers received a call about 10:15 a.m. Thursday about a 43-year-old Appleton man who pointed a gun at someone at a crisis center and then pointed the gun at himself.

The man then climbed onto the roof of nearby St. Bernadette Parish and fired two rounds into the air, according to the statement. Neighbors were told to stay inside and Johnston Elementary School and Appleton East High School both went into lockdown.

A stand-off that WFRV-TV reported lasted at least two hours ensued before the man surrendered. He was taken to the Outagamie County Jail. Officers and jail staff were working Thursday afternoon to connect the man with mental health services.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to the police statement.