Hopes of survival are dim for a man who was shot and located in south Minneapolis by law enforcement early Tuesday riding in a speeding vehicle, authorities said.

Gunshots about 12:20 a.m. near E. 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue caught the attention of state troopers and also prompted city officers to head to the area, police said.

Two blocks to the east, the troopers stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near 46th and Snelling Avenue, according to police.

In the vehicle was a man who had been shot and a woman behind the wheel who is not considered a suspect at this point in the investigation, police said. No arrests have been made as of daybreak Tuesday.

A police officer on the scene said the man had been shot in the face and the arm, according to emergency dispatch audio.

He was taken by paramedics to HCMC. Police describe his condition as grave, a term they use to indicate that chances of survival are slim.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward.