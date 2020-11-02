KABUL, Afghanistan — Gunfire erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital early Monday and police have surrounded the sprawling campus, authorities said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the gunfire was ongoing.
Last year, a bomb outside of the campus' gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13.
No group immediately took responsibility for Monday's ongoing attack.
Last month, the Islamic State group sent a suicide bomber into an education center in the capital's Shiite dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students.
