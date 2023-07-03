TELL CITY, Ind. — Gunfire killed two people, including a police officer, early Monday at a hospital in southern Indiana, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, authorities said.
Shots were fired after officers confronted Sean Hubert at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis.
Hubert, 34, and Tell City police Sgt. Heather Glenn died, Davis said.
''Our police department suffered a tremendous loss. We are extremely heartbroken," Tell City police Chief Derrick Lawalin told reporters.
Glenn had been a Tell City officer for nearly 20 years.
Tell City is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
More than one person is suspected of opening fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two and wounding 30 others, many of them under 18, police said Monday.
Business
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors' lives
More than a year after 11-year-old Mayah Zamora was airlifted out of Uvalde, Texas, after being critically injured in the Robb Elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, the family is still reeling.
Nation
Gunfire at Indiana hospital kills a police officer and a man
Gunfire killed two people, including a police officer, early Monday at a hospital in southern Indiana, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, authorities said.
Nation
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
A car crashed into a busy New Hampshire restaurant and injured more than a dozen patrons inside, authorities said.
Variety
Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars
Deep in Pennsylvania coal country, the Daniels drag family is up to some sort of exuberance almost every weekend.