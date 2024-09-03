Gun shops that sold weapons trafficked into Washington, DC, sued by nation's capital and Maryland

In Washington, the supply of weapons is often fueled by people who buy guns for others who can't legally possess them, Schwalb said. About 95% of guns recovered in Washington, D.C., which has strict gun laws, originally come from nearby Maryland or Virginia, Schwalb said. While some of those are stolen weapons, more come from illegal straw sales, according to data about firearm trafficking investigations from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.