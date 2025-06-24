Gun rights, anti-abortion groups challenge Minnesota lobbying disclosure rules

A pair of controversial right-wing advocacy groups are challenging Minnesota lobbying laws that require organizations to disclose spending meant to urge individuals to influence lawmakers, arguing they chill free speech.
Minnesota Right to Life and Minnesota Gun Rights — both run by Executive Director Ben Dorr — filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota earlier this month, arguing the state’s grassroots lobbying requirements violate the First Amendment. The lawsuit says the state doesn’t have a sufficiently important interest in requiring the disclosures.
State rules require that when an organization or individual spends more than $2,000 on paid advertising to rally public support and influence lawmakers, it must disclose the spending and any specific subjects addressed by the advertising. The state refers to it as “grassroots lobbying.” Similar requirements exist for spending on election campaigns or political advertising.
“There’s certainly no right to have that kind of information,” Brett Nolan, an attorney for the Institute for Free Speech, said of the disclosures required for grassroots lobbying, “but what we do have is a right to speak and to speak about political issues.”
Nolan said in an interview the disclosure requirements keep groups that may have controversial opinions from getting their message out and hand over their identities to people who may target them for harassment.
“The real question is why do the people and the government have an interest in knowing who is speaking?” Nolan said. “Why do they need to know who is sending out a flyer, who’s running an ad?”
The Institute for Free Speech is representing Minnesota Right to Life and Minnesota Gun Rights in the case. The nonprofit has worked on other high-profile cases challenging campaign-finance laws.
Dorr and his group have faced criticism from other gun rights groups that say their operation takes donations but does little work to advance legislation or causes at the state level.