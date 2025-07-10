Gun makers lose appeal of New York law that could make them liable for shootings

NEW YORK — A New York state law holding gun manufacturers potentially liable when their weapons are used in deadly shootings was upheld Thursday by a federal appeals court.
The ruling Thursday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan affirmed a decision by an Albany judge.
A three-judge appeals panel said the 2021 New York state law was not unconstitutional or vague. The opinion written by Circuit Judge Eunice C. Lee said a lawsuit seeking to stop the law's implementation did not show that the law was ''unenforceable in all its applications.''
The law requires the gun industry to create reasonable controls to prevent unlawful possession, use, marketing or sale of their products in New York and allows them to be sued for unlawful acts that create or contribute to threats to public health or safety.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association of firearms manufacturers that ships firearms into New York, had sued over the law, saying it was pre-empted by the federal 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which blocks litigation that could destroy the firearms industry.
In May 2022, Judge Mae A. D'Agostino threw out the lawsuit, rejecting arguments that the law's language did not adequately explain what was prohibited. She said the law closely tracked the language of New York's general public nuisance law, which has been ''good law since 1965.''
Lawyers for the gun manufacturers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Eric Tirschwell, executive director of the nonprofit Everytown Law, praised the ruling. He said the law creates ''a new pathway for victims and their families to hold bad actors in the gun industry accountable for their role in fueling the epidemic of gun violence that is ravaging communities across the Empire State.''