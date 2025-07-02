Gulutzan says the Stars were right not keeping him as coach 12 years ago, and now bringing him back

DALLAS — Glen Gulutzan believes the Dallas Stars have twice made the right decision about his coaching career, first not keeping him as their head coach 12 years ago and now bringing him back in that same role.
The Stars reintroduced Gulutzan as their coach Wednesday, with he and the franchise both in much different places than back then. One of Jim Nill's first decisions after becoming general manager in 2013 was to make a coaching change after spending a couple of weeks talking with Gulutzan about the players he had for two seasons in his first NHL job.
''There was a little bit of a relationship formed. Now our last meeting was, `Hey, I'm not going to renew you, and hand in your keys','' Gulutzan said Wednesday when sitting next to Nill, who is still the Dallas GM. ''At the end of the day, Jim was right. This is a league where you've got to get some wounds on you, some scars. ... You've got to gain experience.''
Gulutzan, who turns 54 next month, has that after coaching with three different teams in Canada. He was an assistant the past seven seasons with Edmonton, including the last two making the Stanley Cup Final after beating Dallas for the Western Conference title, after two seasons as Calgary's head coach and a stint as a Vancouver assistant.
''I'm kind of piecing it together a little bit, so 12 years ago Jim actually sent me on a reconnaissance mission, and that was up through Western Canada," Gulutzan said with a smile. ''He didn't tell me until about a week ago that he was bringing me back.''
Not only was Gulutzan a first-time NHL head coach when hired by the Stars in 2011, that was when the franchise was going through bankruptcy and an ownership change, and basically run by the league.
Gulutzan's two seasons wrapped up a franchise-long streak of five consecutive missed playoffs before Lindy Ruff took the Stars back. They had been in the postseason 10 of 11 seasons before that, including their only Stanley Cup title in 1999 and another Western Conference championship this next year under Ken Hitchcock, the only other person to have two stints as Dallas' head coach.
The current Stars are coming off three consecutive seasons that ended in the West final, and six playoff appearances in seven years with a Stanley Cup Final appearance in the Canadian bubble during the COVID-impacted 2020 playoffs.