SAN DIEGO — Yavuz Gultekin and Marcellus Earlington each had a double-double and San Diego beat Loyola Marymount 70-65 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Gultekin and Earlington finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds apiece. Terrell Brown scored 13 points and Joey Calcaterra added 12 for San Diego (10-7, 3-1 West Coast Conference).

Eli Scott scored 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting and had nine rebounds and three assists for LMU (7-7, 0-2). Dameane Douglas added 14 points and Keli Leaupepe had 10.

San Diego built a 34-29 halftime lead and LMU never got within four points in the second half. The Toreros outrebounded the Lions 39-27.

Loyola Marymount hosts Portland on Monday. San Diego plays at BYU on Thursday.

