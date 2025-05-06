Gujarat moves to top of IPL and ends Mumbai's six-match winning streak

MUMBAI, India — Gujarat Titans rose to the top of Indian Premier League with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on DLS method Tuesday.
In a game twice interrupted by rain, Gujarat reached the revised target of 147 for the loss of seven wickets of the final ball as Deepak Chahar couldn't defend 15 runs.
Mumbai had earlier lost five wickets for 27 runs in the middle overs and was restricted to 155-8 with Will Jacks (53) scoring his first half-century of the season.
Gujarat with 16 points is at No. 1 ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore on net run-rate while Mumbai is at No. 4 with 14 points as the battle for four playoff spots got intense.
''There was a little bit of chaos when we came in to bat after the rain,'' Gujarat captain Shubman Gill said. ''But always good to have a W (beside your name) after the match.''
When rain first interrupted the game, Gujarat was eight runs ahead on DLS before Mumbai stormed back through its pace bowlers when play resumed.
Gujarat lost four wickets in space of 16 balls as Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled captain Gill (43) and Shahrukh Khan (6) to finish with 2-19.
Sherfane Rutherford smashed two fours and two sixes in his quickfire 28 off 15 balls but Trent Boult trapped him leg before wicket and Rashid Khan also fell lbw against Ashwani Kumar's searing yorker before rain took the players off the field for the second time.