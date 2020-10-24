CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won a third term with 59.49% of the vote, the National Independent Electoral Commission declared Saturday.
Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo received 33.50% of the vote, the commission said. Voter turnout was almost 80%.
Political tensions around the election in the West African nation turned violent this week after Diallo claimed victory ahead of the official results. Celebrations by his supporters were suppressed when security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.
At least nine people have been killed since the election, according to the government.
