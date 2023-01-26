More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Jury convicts man of murder in shooting death of North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.
When plows drop a mound of snow, get busy digging a tunnel
On Jan. 6, Ande Quercus started digging — using a shovel, a hatchet, even a putty knife — and piled the snow into a sled to haul it away.
High Schools
Holy Family hires prominent football coaches Dan O'Brien, Dave Nelson and Jeff Ferguson
O'Brien, long a part of the Gophers program and since with St. Thomas Academy, will be assisted by two Hall of Famers.
West Metro
Bloomington to try again for local sales tax
Cities that did not get state approval for sales tax requests last year are trying again this legislative session.
Guilty verdict in the murder of Deshaun Hill Jr.
After an hour of deliberation, the jury found Cody Fohrenkam, 30, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the Feb. 9, 2022 shooting of Hill after the two randomly crossed paths on a north Minneapolis sidewalk while Hill walked to the bus stop.
Colleges
Minnesota ballers who thrill: St. Mary's star brings NBA look to Division III
Basketball Across Minnesota: Raheem Anthony, described by some as the small college version of Wolves star Anthony Edwards, is arguably the most exciting basketball player in Minnesota you've never heard of.