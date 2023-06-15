A White Bear Lake man has admitted to shooting at several police officers, seriously wounding one of them, while they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at his home in January.

Daniel L. Holmgren Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Ramsey County District court to one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and three counts of first-degree assault on a peace officer in connection with the Jan. 24 encounter that led to an hourslong standoff.

The plea agreement between the defense and prosecution calls for Holmgren to receive a sentence of 19 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he is expected to serve about 12 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Sheak remains in custody ahead of an Aug. 24 sentencing date.

The injured officer, 39-year-old Ryan Sheak, received emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his leg, stomach and pelvis.

Sheak became a White Bear Lake police officer in June 2017, after serving as a community service officer since December 2015. The graduate of White Bear Lake High School is married with three children.

According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday:

Four officers went to Holmgren's apartment to arrest him on a domestic assault charge. He had failed to appear in court and had previously threatened to shoot police officers.

The officers entered the apartment and announced themselves to Holmgren. He was in his bedroom with the door closed, refused to come out and said he was ready to die.

That's when Holmgren fired toward the bedroom door, striking Sheak several times. Officers fired back and retreated, launching a two-hour standoff. As negotiators tried to coax Holmgren to surrender, the complaint says he continued to make threats about killing law enforcement. SWAT teams used a robot to fire tear gas into the apartment. Hours later, Holmgren surrendered and was arrested without injury.

Police recovered a loaded 9-millimeter from a bathroom next to Holmgren's bedroom.

Holmgren was previously arrested for domestic assault and weapons charges on June 20, 2020. Records for two civil commitment cases associated with the domestic assault case in 2021 show he was committed to hospitals several times for mental illness in 2020-22. He was also committed in 2008 in Chisago County.