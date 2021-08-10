A Minneapolis man who went on an armed-robbery spree last summer in the Twin Cities and held up seven retail outlets admitted in court Tuesday to many of the charges.

Derrick L. Spillman, 40, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in federal court in Minneapolis to seven counts of robbery and a weapons-related charge in connection with the holdups in late July of hitting four gas stations, two liquor stores and a Subway restaurant.

The plea agreement nods to Spillman's violent criminal history while pointing out that federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term ranging from nearly 22 years to slightly more than 27 years.

However, the defense and prosecution reserve the right to argue over Spillman's punishment during sentencing on Jan. 19 before Judge Ann Montgomery, who retains wide authority to deviate from the guidelines. In the meantime, Spillman remains in federal custody.

On July 28, 2020, Spillman and an accomplice robbed a Holiday gas station at 1444 E. Minnehaha Av. in St. Paul, Sharrett's Liquor at 2389 W. University Av. in St. Paul and Gopher Liquor 335 NE. Monroe St. in Minneapolis.

Two days later, Spillman alone held up a Holiday at 7295 NE. University Av. in Fridley, a Speedway gas station at 6545 West River Road in Brooklyn Center, a Subway at 2147 N. Lowry Av. in Minneapolis and a Holiday at 9456 N. 27th Av. in New Hope.

State court records show that Spillman was convicted of attempted simple robbery in 2004 and aggravated first-degree robbery in 2008, and again in 2013.

Spillman's co-defendant, Daijon L. Miles, 29, of Columbia Heights, has a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 27.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482