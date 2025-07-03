Guilty plea by Kohberger doesn't end quest for more details in Idaho college student slayings

With a series of ''yes'' replies to a judge, a man accused of killing four Idaho college students pleaded guilty in exchange for life in prison and no death penalty. But left untold so far: What motivated Bryan Kohberger to commit the middle-of-the-night knife attacks and why those victims?
More details could emerge when Kohberger returns to court for his sentence on July 23. Some answers could also be in the hundreds of documents filed by prosecutors and defense lawyers that have been under seal and out of public view starting in 2022.
''It is important that a full record be available, as if the matter and the evidence was exposed at trial, if we're going to have a complete understanding of what went on,'' said David Leroy, former Idaho attorney general.
Kohberger's hearing in a Boise, Idaho, courtroom was finished in less than an hour Wednesday. A trial where loads of details would have been revealed was expected to have lasted at least three months.
''We deserve to know when the beginning of the end was,'' the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves said in a Facebook post.
Horror near the University of Idaho
Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were stabbed multiple times after 4 a.m. at a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.
Kohberger first killed Mogen and Goncalves and then killed Kernodle, who was still awake at the time, and Chapin, who was asleep, said Bill Thompson, the Latah County prosecutor. Two other people in the house were not harmed.