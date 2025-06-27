Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 10:37PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Zohran Mamdani, Democratic candidate for New York mayor.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Warner; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Jim Banks, R-Ind.

