Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; House Speaker Mike Johnson.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Save the Children U.S. President and CEO Janti Soeripto.
