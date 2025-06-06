Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's ''This Week'' — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; House Speaker Mike Johnson.

June 6, 2025 at 9:52PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; House Speaker Mike Johnson.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Save the Children U.S. President and CEO Janti Soeripto.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

