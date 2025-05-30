Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's ''This Week'' — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett; World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 9:29PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett; World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

__

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Martin Makary, commissioner of the Federal Drug Administration; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; Michael Roth, president of Wesleyan University.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa.; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Trump says he will double steel tariffs to 50%

President Donald Trump said he is going to double the tariff rate on steel from 25% to 50%, a dramatic increase that could further increase prices for the metal used to make housing, autos and other goods.

Politics

Supreme Court lets Trump end legal protections for 500,000 migrants, exposing more to deportation

card image

Nation

Virginia capital likely has 742 unmarked graves, some of Confederate soldiers, study finds