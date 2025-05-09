Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation

ABC's ''This Week'' — Rev. Peter M. Donohue, president of Villanova University; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

May 9, 2025 at 11:11PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Rev. Peter M. Donohue, president of Villanova University; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Former Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas; Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago; British Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson; Sam Rose, director of United Nations Relief and Works Agency Affairs in Gaza.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

