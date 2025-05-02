Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's ''This Week'' — ABC reporters and contributors discuss President Donald Trump's first 100 days back in office and other events.

May 2, 2025 at 10:48PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — ABC reporters and contributors discuss President Donald Trump's first 100 days back in office and other events.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Trump.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR, and Paula Kerger, CEO of PBS; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Ken Martin, Democratic National Committee chair.

